$2K in grants awarded

A total of 12 area nonprofit organizations have received community grants totaling $24,000 from Alliant Energy’s Foundation, according to a Nov. 11 press release. Locally, Wyocena Helping Hands Food Pantry in Pardeeville, received $2,000 for COVID-19 expenses.
The grants fund projects in four key areas, which resonate with Alliant Energy’s core values, hunger and housing, workforce readiness, environmental stewardship and diversity, safety and wellbeing.
Grants and donations are funded solely by Alliant Energy shareowners. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com/foundation.
