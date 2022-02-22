 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$2K PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS DONATED TO CHS

From left, Bev Beal Loeck of Church Health Services accepts an estimated $2,000 in personal care and feminine hygiene products on Feb. 10, collected in January and February from Chuck Stangl, Renae Henning and Ryan Henning, members of the 2021-2022 Leadership Beaver Dam class. The donated items will be placed in area school comfort closets, the Little Free Pantry located outside of CHS and other locations as needed. For more information, call CHS at 920-887-1766, email info@churchclinic.org or visit churchclinic.org.

 CHS/Contributed

