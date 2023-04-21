Moraine Park Technical College awarded 49 construction and industrial trade apprentices the 2023 Tools of the Trade scholarships from Ascendium. Each apprentice received $2,000 to use toward the purchase of equipment, tools and clothing, tuition and more.
Locally awarded scholarships include Nathan Hodgson, Burnett; Kollin Kanzenbach, Horicon; Aaron Kielisch, Horicon; Mason Ockerlander, Horicon; Austin Vincent, Horicon; Mitchell Mielke, Lomira; Myles Maly, Waupun; Robbie Wolford, Waupun.
Apprenticeships are training programs that provide learners with on-the-job experience and classroom instruction. Many apprentices complete their programs and secure employment with businesses in the Moraine Park district.
