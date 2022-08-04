2nd Night Market planned

The second Prairie du Sac Night Market is from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Prairie du Sac Riverwalk Park and Overlook, 490 Water St., and will feature music by The Whiskey Farm in the amphitheater and food trucks and crafts vendors.

Based out of Madison, The Whiskey Farm straddles the line between bluegrass and folk, blending technical wows with accessible songwriting for very pop-minded Americana. The band features multi-instrumentalists and layered harmonies in lyric-driven songs.

For more information about this free event, visit riverartsinc.org/night-market or call 608-643-5215.