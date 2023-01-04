 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$3,100 donated to food pantry

Tomah Health CEO Derek Daly, left, presents a $3,100 donation to Tomah Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry executive director Dawn Pleuss on Dec. 29. The donation is from hospital staff, board members and volunteers who had the opportunity to accept a gift card from the hospital as a holiday gift or donate the value of the card to the pantry.

Tomah Health staff, providers, volunteers and board members made this holiday a bit merrier for Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry with a $3,100 donation on Dec. 29. Personnel had the opportunity to accept a gift card from the hospital as a holiday gift or donate the value of the item to the pantry.

Food Pantry executive director Dawn Pleuss said the donation is vital to daily operations for the pantry at 111 W. Veterans St., Tomah. “We will be using these funds to go towards our operational expenses,” said Pleuss. “People think food pantries and they think donations of food, but we also need money to keep the doors open and keep things up and running.”

She said the pantry is providing food to nearly 400 families each month and donations are always appreciated.

