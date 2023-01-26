 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$3,500 DONATED TO AREA FIRE DEPARTMENTS

Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly in Juneau, held a fire prevention fundraiser for area fire departments in October to include register round up, donations, and silent auction. The fundraiser raised $3,500 divided equally at $500 each to Beaver Dam, Horicon, CLR - Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Burnett and Juneau on Dec. 12. From left, Scott Fredrick, Tom Hazelberg, Emily Seifert, Dan Jahnke, Sheela Beaster, Curt Ninmann, Mark Saeger, Mark Tesch.

