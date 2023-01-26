$3,500 DONATED TO AREA FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bank of Wisconsin Dells hired Ethan Giebel as vice president and commercial loan officer at the Wisconsin Dells Branch. He grew up in and resi…
Lakeside Lutheran student receives $500 FFA SAE grant
The Sauk County Institute of Leadership participants covered connection in the Jan. 12 meeting.
Kolten is the last of Kenya’s litter. They all came together as strays that were found on the side of a road. He is about 3 months old, a mixe…
Cindy Wilson of Montello, will present a sampling of quilts and their stories as she shares the ABCs of Quilting at noon Thursday during Porta…
The Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premier Broadway caliber touring production, will take the stage for its 55th sea…
The PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and 10 a.m.…
Minnie is an 11-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. She is currently 70 pounds and still growing. She’s a very sweet girl who loves attention. Minni…
Sauk County Extension will host the Pesticide Applicator Certification Zoom training on Feb. 3 and March 3. The training is from 9-12:30 p.m. …
COMMUNITY CENTER ROOF ON THE MOVE