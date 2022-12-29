 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$3,500 DONATED TO DOLLARS FOR SCHOLARS

  • 0
$3,500 DONATED TO DOLLARS FOR SCHOLARS

On Dec. 12, Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly Juneau, donates $3,500 to the Dodgeland Dollars for Scholars Program, proceeds from the month-long September fundraiser held at the store, to include round-up at the register, donations, and an auction. From left, Jessica Johnson, district administrator; Dan Jahnke, owner Piggly Wiggly; Tim Biro, middle/high school principal.

 DAN JAHNKE

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waupun declares snow emergency

WAUPUN — Waupun Mayor Rohn Bishop has declared a snow emergency in the city of Waupun effective through 6 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather …

PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Trudie

PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Trudie

Otis is a 5-year-old English coonhound mix. He’s easy-going, happy all the time and loves going for walks and sniffing things. Otis loves all …

PETS OF WEEK: Ender and Jelly

PETS OF WEEK: Ender and Jelly

Ender is a 3-1/2-year-old Siberian husky/mix who came in as a stray. He’s full of energy and loves to explore. He knows a couple basic command…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News