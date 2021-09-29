 Skip to main content
$3,500 donated to scholarship fund
$3,500 donated to scholarship fund

$3,500 donated to scholarship fund

Keith Ghanian of Countryside Auto Group in Beaver Dam, right, donates $3,500 to Dana Bourland, left, and Bonnie Baerwald of the Moraine Park Foundation for the Countryside Auto Group Scholarship on Sept. 1.

 MPTC/Contributed

Countryside Auto Group donates $3,500 to the Moraine Park Foundation for the Countryside Auto Group Scholarship on Sept. 1. The scholarship will benefit full-time students enrolled in either marketing or automotive programs at the college.

“We are grateful to Keith (Ghanian) and Countryside Auto for their continued generosity toward Moraine Park students,” Dana Bourland, director of college advancement at Moraine Park, said. Keith is a true champion of education and his gift will open the doors of opportunity for aspiring students who want a better life for themselves and their families.”

For more information, visit morainepark.edu/foundation.

