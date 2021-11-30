$3,600 donated for children’s oral health program

The Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation donated $3,680 on Nov. 29 to the Sauk County Seal-A-Smile program, which provides dental screenings, sealants, fluoride varnish treatments, oral health education and hygiene supplies to Sauk County children at no cost to their families.

In 2021-2022, Seal-A-Smile will visit 19 Sauk County schools, providing dental services and oral health education to more than 1,700 students.

For more information on how to contribute to the RAMC Foundation, contact Carol Lankey at 608-524-9088, email, clankey@ramchealth.org or donate online at ramchealth.com/ramc-family/ramc-foundation.