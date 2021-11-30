 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$3,600 donated for children’s oral health program
0 Comments

$3,600 donated for children’s oral health program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
$3,600 donated for children’s oral health program

Jody Berndt, public health technician at Sauk County Seal-A-Smile, left, accepts a $3,680 donation from Ryan Shear, Reedsburg Area Medical Center vice president, on Nov. 29.

 RAMC/Contributed

The Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation donated $3,680 on Nov. 29 to the Sauk County Seal-A-Smile program, which provides dental screenings, sealants, fluoride varnish treatments, oral health education and hygiene supplies to Sauk County children at no cost to their families.

In 2021-2022, Seal-A-Smile will visit 19 Sauk County schools, providing dental services and oral health education to more than 1,700 students.

For more information on how to contribute to the RAMC Foundation, contact Carol Lankey at 608-524-9088, email, clankey@ramchealth.org or donate online at ramchealth.com/ramc-family/ramc-foundation.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News