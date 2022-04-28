 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$3.600 DONATED TO FOOTBALL PROGRAMS

Jahnke's Piggly Wiggly Juneau held an August 2021 fundraiser with a Register Round up, donation bucket at the register and silent auction for the football programs at Horicon, Hustisford and Dodgeland high schools. Storeowner Dan Jahnke, center, presents a $3,600 donation, $1,200 to each school, to from left, Horicon superintendent of schools Rich Appel, head football coach Shannon Mueller, Horicon Middle School principal Mike LeBouton, Dodgeland athletic director and associate middle/high school principal Marcia Modaff on March 7.

 DAN JAHNKE/Contributed

