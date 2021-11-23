 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 bands, 1 night at the Al.
0 Comments

3 bands, 1 night at the Al.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Al Ringling Theatre, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo, will host Old Soul Society, High & Rising with Beautiful Buzz at 7 p.m. Saturday. This collection of three different bands will take the stage for a live performance.

Old Soul Society is a Wisconsin-based act rooted in Americana with branches into folk, rock, soul, blues, roots & more. High & Rising is a trio from the northern Midwest and the banks of the mighty Mississippi River and brings a fresh groovy sound to the bluegrass and folk American scene. Beautiful Buzz features John Swamy on guitar and vocals with Susan Thiede on /vocals, blending voices to make magic.

Tickets are $20 for floor seats and $85 for box seating, available at alringling.org/events, or at the box office one hour before the show.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Free Thanksgiving Meal planned

FaithWorks Ministries will hold its third annual Free Community Thanksgiving Meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Glacier Rock Restaurant, 63…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News