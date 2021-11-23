3 bands, 1 night at the Al.

Al Ringling Theatre, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo, will host Old Soul Society, High & Rising with Beautiful Buzz at 7 p.m. Saturday. This collection of three different bands will take the stage for a live performance.

Old Soul Society is a Wisconsin-based act rooted in Americana with branches into folk, rock, soul, blues, roots & more. High & Rising is a trio from the northern Midwest and the banks of the mighty Mississippi River and brings a fresh groovy sound to the bluegrass and folk American scene. Beautiful Buzz features John Swamy on guitar and vocals with Susan Thiede on /vocals, blending voices to make magic.

Tickets are $20 for floor seats and $85 for box seating, available at alringling.org/events, or at the box office one hour before the show.