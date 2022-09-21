3 chances to discuss Community Read book

The Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative Core team will feature the book, “Solito, Solita,” as the second Community Read book.

The title translates to “Alone, Alone” and is a collection of oral histories that tells—in their own words—the stories of young refugees fleeing countries in Central America and traveling hundreds of miles to seek safety and protection in the United States.

Books are available at both Sauk Prairie libraries.

There will be three opportunities to discuss the book in October with a different presenter featured prior to the discussion: 1 p.m. Oct. 11, George Culver Community Library in Sauk City; 10 a.m. Oct. 17, and 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Ruth Culver Community Library in Prairie du Sac. No registration is required.

Prior to the discussion of the book, there will be a presentation by someone with personal experience as an immigrant to the U.S. Each session will feature a different presenter. After the speaker’s presentation, the group will be divided into small groups.