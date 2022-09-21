 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 chances to discuss Community Read book

  • 0
3 chances to discuss Community Read book

Sauk Prairie Healthcare CEO Shawn Lerch, reads the book "Solito, Solita" which is this year's Community Read organized by a committee of the Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity on Sept. 12.

 ELLEN PAUL

The Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative Core team will feature the book, “Solito, Solita,” as the second Community Read book.

The title translates to “Alone, Alone” and is a collection of oral histories that tells—in their own words—the stories of young refugees fleeing countries in Central America and traveling hundreds of miles to seek safety and protection in the United States.

Books are available at both Sauk Prairie libraries.

There will be three opportunities to discuss the book in October with a different presenter featured prior to the discussion: 1 p.m. Oct. 11, George Culver Community Library in Sauk City; 10 a.m. Oct. 17, and 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Ruth Culver Community Library in Prairie du Sac. No registration is required.

Prior to the discussion of the book, there will be a presentation by someone with personal experience as an immigrant to the U.S. Each session will feature a different presenter. After the speaker’s presentation, the group will be divided into small groups.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BD Fire promotes 2

BD Fire promotes 2

The Beaver Dam Fire Department has promoted firefighters Kyle Nehr and Nick Smith to the rank of lieutenant, taking on their new roles on Sept. 13.

16 school districts awarded grants

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development awarded Wisconsin Fast Forward Program grants to 16 school districts for…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News