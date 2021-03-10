3 earn promotions at bank

National Exchange Bank & Trust has promoted Cindy Luedeman to operations officer at the Pardeeville office. She provides retail deposit leadership to the office while ensuring optimal staffing, training and operations. Luedeman will continue to support growth and referrals in Columbia County and the surrounding areas.

Ben Buteyn is promoted to vice president of commercial lending. Buteyn is based out of the Waupun office and will continue to be responsible for commercial lending in Waupun and the surrounding markets. In his expanded role, he will focus on organic growth and new business development while continuing to service his current customer base.

Mitch Greenfield is promoted to vice president of agricultural lending. He is based out of the Waupun office where he is responsible for agricultural and commercial lending in Waupun and surrounding areas primarily in Dodge County. His new role will include new business development, along with supporting the geographically diverse customer base.

For more information, visit the bank’s website at nebat.com.