3 named partners at architectural firm

Architectural Design Consultants, Inc. has three new partners at the firm, Justin Nagel, Josh Nagel and Jason Ryan, according to a March 17 press release.

Justin Nagel, master of business administration, has led ADCI’s Business Development since joining the firm in 2012.

Josh Nagel joined in 2013, as a construction administrator for projects across the U.S.

Jason Ryan, American Institute of Architects, started his career as a designer in 2011, subsequently acquiring his license as an architect.

Leadership is important to ADCI’s culture and its focus on providing unparalleled service to clients. Each of these individuals continually demonstrates the firm’s obsession with client satisfaction and providing exceptional design solutions. The elevation of these three enables generational leadership and continuity in the firm’s approach to service, quality and creativity.

