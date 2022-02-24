 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 PORTAGE FFA MEMBERS ATTEND FARM FORUM

3 PORTAGE FFA MEMBERS ATTEND FARM FORUM

From left, Portage FFA members, Maya Schroeder, Laci Wilcox, Isabelle McReath, attend Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s FFA Farm Forum on Feb. 18 in Wisconsin Rapids. For more information, email Portage FFA advisors Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us and Brenna Babcock at babcockb@portage.k12.wi.us.

