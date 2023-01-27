3 reelected to Prevail board

Dr. Perry Arndt, Nathan Quinnell, and William Weiland were voted in by membership on Jan. 18 to continue in their roles as Board Directors of Prevail Mutual Holdings, Inc. for the next three years.

Arndt is a long-time resident and optometrist in Medford, and was awarded the Medford Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Quinnell started his financial career in 2005, as a credit analyst for River Cities Bank, working his way to the position of CEO and today, he is Prevail Bank’s president. Weiland, active Lions Club member and philanthropist, is Prevail Bank’s retired CEO.