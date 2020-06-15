3 scholarships awarded

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam Women’s Health has awarded three Beaver Dam area high school seniors through its annual scholarship contest on June 15.

Allison Moore, Waupun High School, won up to $4,000 and plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; Grace Caine, Dodgeland High School, received a $500 Achievement Award and plans to attend UW-Whitewater to pursue a bachelor’s degree in instrumental music education; Maricella Prado, Beaver Dam High School, received a $500 Achievement Award and plans to study nursing at Moraine Park Technical College then transfer to specialize in oncology nursing or surgical nursing.

Each winner was delivered as a newborn by Dr. Ken Ostermann, Beaver Dam Women’s Health co-founder, or by Certified Nurse-Midwife Cindy Stippich.

The annual scholarship contest is open to high school seniors who live within 15 miles of Beaver Dam. Recipients wrote an essay as part of their application describing their plans for education after high school, their intended field of study, and how they plan to use their education to make the world a better place.