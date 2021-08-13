3 students awarded $3,000 scholarships

MAYVILLE — For the 2021-2022 school year, Metalcraft of Mayville awarded three $3,000 scholarships, renewable for up to four years, for a total of $12,000 per student, according to an Aug. 13 release.

Scholarship applicants are evaluated by a scholarship committee and scored in a variety of areas including academic achievement, participation in extracurricular activities, and leadership potential. To be eligible, the student must be the dependent of an employee of Metalcraft and maintain a grade-point average of at least 2.5 on a 4-point scale.

The scholarship recipients are, Selena Prolic, a 2021 Nathan Hale High School graduate, attending Southwest Minnesota State University in the fall with plans to pursue a degree in social work. Simon Strupp, a 2021 Campbellsport High School graduate, attending University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the fall, pursuing a degree in engineering and computer sciences. Olivia Tadlock, a 2021 Hartford Union High School graduate, attending the University of Delaware in the fall, pursuing a degree in teaching.