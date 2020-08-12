3 students awarded scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAYVILLE — For the 2020-2021 school year, Metalcraft of Mayville awarded three $3,000 scholarships, renewable for up to four years, for a total of $12,000 per student, according to an Aug. 10 press release.

Scholarship recipients include Kaitlyn Schwanke, a 2020 Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School graduate, attending University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in the fall with plans to pursue a degree in biology; Jonathan Gill, a 2020 Kewaskum High School graduate, attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in the fall with plans to pursue a degree in chemical engineering; Elizabeth Van Dyke, a 2020 Collierville, Tennessee High School graduate, attending Samford University in the fall with plans to pursue a degree in pre-medicine.

Scholarship applicants are evaluated by a scholarship committee in a variety of areas including academic achievement, participation in extracurricular activities, and leadership potential. To be eligible, the student must be the dependent of an employee of Metalcraft and also maintain a grade-point average of at least 2.5.