$302K SCHOLARSHIPS AWARDED
The annual Miss Wisconsin-USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen-USA state pageants will be staged in Wisconsin Dells.
Agrace appointed Michelle Scheffler, as its vice president of human resources, according to a May 18 press release.
There is a vacancy in the seat representing District 16 of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. District 16 consists of the village of Lomir…
Portage High School FFA members created more than a dozen different virtual lessons and provided all the materials to 10 area elementary class…
Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Tell-A-Tale will host auditions for the summer musical, "The Most Epic Birthday Party," from 9 a.m. to noon …
Wormfarm Institute was presented with the Governor’s Tourism Award for its outstanding contributions to the state’s hospitality and travel ind…
Libraries offer virtual paper airplane program Wednesday
Construction begins Wednesday on a $5.3 million project to improve sections of Highway 44 and Hwy. 33 in Columbia County. Northeast Asphalt, I…
Columbus Water & Light has earned a Safety Achievement Award from the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin. On April 29, MEUW held it…
