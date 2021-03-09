 Skip to main content
$30K donated to high school
$30K donated to high school

$30K donated to high school

Bruce Rodger, left, of the Van Wie Foundation, presented a $30,000 donation to Hugh Gaston, principal at Wisconsin Dells High School, on Dec. 18, 2020, to support the online learning program.

 KATHRYN RODGER Contributed

$30K donated to high school

The Gregory C. Van Wie Charitable Foundation, Inc. awarded $30,000 to Wisconsin Dells High School on Dec. 18, 2020, to support student learning through technology.

In the last 15 months, the foundation has awarded $87,500 in support of various programs at the school including $31,500 towards the purchase of new wrestling mats and other items and $10,000 to the class of 2020 scholarships. Another $16,000 will be provided to support graduates through on-going student scholarships in the spring.

Established by Dells native Gregory Van Wie, who died in 1996, the Charitable Foundation provides funding every year to local non-profit organizations including Camp Wawbeek in the Dells, local charitable agencies, veterans, youth activities and health-care contributions to assist the Dells community.

