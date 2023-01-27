 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$30k donated to Swan Park Renovation Fund

From left, Tom Heffron with Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation, Women's Affiliate members, Kathleen Gittus, Gina Oemig, Karen Tisdale, Shelly Droster, Cheryl Hall, Lois Levenhagen, Barbara Slawny, and Patrick Lutz, BDACF on Jan. 18.

 KATHLEEN GITTUS

The Women’s Affiliate of the Beaver Dam Area has organized vendors and activities for the annual Day in the Park Craft Fair for 52 years in Swan Park. In November 2022, members decided to contribute $20,000 to the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation of the Beaver Dam Swan Park Fund. Then in December 2022, they pledged $10,000 over three years for a Swan Park Band Shell Historical Plaque - also part of the Swan Park Renovation project. The combined donation of $30,000 was confirmed on Jan. 18.

The 52nd annual Day in the Park Craft Fair is scheduled for July 9 in Swan Park.

