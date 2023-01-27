$30k donated to Swan Park Renovation Fund

The Women’s Affiliate of the Beaver Dam Area has organized vendors and activities for the annual Day in the Park Craft Fair for 52 years in Swan Park. In November 2022, members decided to contribute $20,000 to the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation of the Beaver Dam Swan Park Fund. Then in December 2022, they pledged $10,000 over three years for a Swan Park Band Shell Historical Plaque - also part of the Swan Park Renovation project. The combined donation of $30,000 was confirmed on Jan. 18.