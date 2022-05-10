31 youth inspired to become future pilots

EAA Chapter 931 hosts a successful Young Eagles Rally on May 7 where 31 youth, eight girls and 23 boys, were introduced to the joy of flight. Pilots, John Kinsman, Mathieu Labs and Richard Sternhagen, took turns taking the kids up for a flight to the Wisconsin Dells and back to Baraboo-Dells Airport. After the flight the children received aviation goodies, a logbook, certificate and entered in the world’s largest logbook located in Oshkosh.

This is the first year the chapter has hosted the event at the Baraboo-Dells Airport. “It’s exciting to see the kids expressions while they take the controls of the airplanes once in the air. We hope one of them will be inspired to take the next step to become a pilot,” Mathieu Labs, Young Eagles coordinator/pilot, said.