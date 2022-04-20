$31K grants available for emergency food, shelter programs

Juneau County has been chosen to receive $7,640 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county for Phase 39 and will receive $23,399 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Decisions on funding applications will be made at the EFSP board meeting at 1 p.m. May 13 via teleconference. This EFSP Board has been charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. This board will determine how the funds awarded to Juneau County are to be distributed. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program