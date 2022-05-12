The 31st annual Sauk County Dairy Breakfast On The Farm will take place from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at Schyvinck's Hillside Haven, E6458 Pine Rock Road, Reedsburg, rain or shine.

Hillside Haven is a dairy farm located three miles north of Reedsburg, with 450 head of Registered Holstein cows and young stock. Crops are planted and harvested from 1,200 acres on the Schyvinck Farm and Reimer Family Farms in Loganville. Corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and a lot of alfalfa hay are grown to sustain the herd.

Menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, cheese curds, applesauce, milk, juice. Coffee, Culver’s frozen custard.

There will be self-guided farm tours, equipment displays, antique tractor clubs, and educational exhibits including Ag in the Classroom," Young Farmers, Farmers Angel Network, Sauk County Farmers Union, and more. Cripple Creek Cloggers and Monty Berger - One Man Band will perform.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for ages 7-12 and free for ages 6 and younger. Door prizes drawn every 30 minutes.

Bus shuttles starting at 6:30 a.m. at Webb Middle School, 707 N. Webb Ave., Reedsburg, to the farm. Pasture parking available for ATVs.

Follow on Instagram @hillsidehavenfarm for updates.