The John C. Brossard VFW Post 2219, Fall River recently donated $350 to the Fall River School District to pay off the overdue registration fees. Donations are made possible through community support of the Brat n Burger Fry’s and our Buddy Poppy drives. The Fall River VFW thanks everyone for the support and donations. The next Brat n Burger Fry is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Fall River Foundry, 670 S. Main St., Fall River.