$350 IN NONPERISHABLES DONATED TO CHS

Congregation members of Praise Assembly of God in Beaver Dam, represented by Pastor Randy Carey, left, donate about $350 in nonperishable food items to Bev Beal Loeck of Church Health Services, Inc. for use in its Little Free Pantry located at CHS on the Maple Avenue side of the building on Jan. 23. The pantry is available to all in need of food and personal care items, a self-sustaining pantry open 24/7. People can take what is needed and donate what they can. For more information, call 920-887-1766, email info@churchclinic.org or visit churchclinic.org.

 CHS/Contributed

