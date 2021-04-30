$3K DONATED FOR ROCK RIVER WELLNESS CENTER
$2,500 DONATED FOR BARABOO DEPOT RESTORATION
Reedsburg Area High School will host prom at 8 p.m. May 1 at the RACA building, 1411 Viking Drive, Reedsburg. The Grand March of a Junior and …
COLUMBUS FFA ADVANCE TO SECTIONALS
Reedsburg ArtsLink will feature the art of Reedsburg Area High School students in a juried exhibit from 1-5 p.m. May 13-14 at the Woolen Mill …
Wade Fletcher received the Distinguished Alumni Award for Community/Regional Service from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Fletcher, wh…
FOUR CUBS BECOME BOY SCOUTS
Athletes sell discount Kalahari passes to raise funds
On Saturday, Dodge County Fairgrounds will host the kick-off a six month series of events to satisfy cravings for fair food and local food car…
The Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance joins the Monarch Joint Venture partnership, a nonprofit organization coordinating a network of more th…
A vaccine clinic will be held from 5-8 p.m. April 29 at the New Lisbon Community Center, 100 E. Bridge St. The Moderna vaccine will be offered…