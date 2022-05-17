 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$3K DONATED FOR SCHOLARSHIPS

Sauk Prairie Optimist Club member Diane Shaw, left, presents Andrea Mauch, executive director of the Sauk Prairie High School Dollars for Scholar scholarship program, $3,000 for four $750 scholarships on May 4. This year, 107 seniors applied and 81 received a scholarship; for a total of $172,000 awarded.

 ELLEN PAUL/Contributed

