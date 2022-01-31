$3K DONATED TO CLINIC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  • 0
Thom Wielgus and Jim Lawton of Mashee Charities, present a $3,000 donation to staff doctors Dr. Katherine Doyle and Dr. Paul Slavick at the St. Vincent DePaul free medical clinic at Wilz's Hometown Pharmacy in Portage, on Nov. 17. Funds will be used towards the purchase of heart diagnostic equipment. From left, Doyle, Wielgus, Slavick, Lawton.

