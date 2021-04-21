$3K in scholarships awarded locally

United Cooperative, a farmer-owned cooperative based in Beaver Dam with locations throughout Wisconsin, awarded 50, $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors and college students continuing their education in both agricultural and nonagricultural majors, according to an April 16 press release.

Scholarships were awarded locally to Emma Gruen, Elroy; Rayha Richert, Lyndon Station; Hannah Shields, Lyndon Station.

“Each year we receive many applications from talented people for scholarships. We started the scholarship program in 2008 to support students and their development for future careers in the communities where we do business. We believe in supporting these young adults and are optimistic that some of these students will seek careers in Wisconsin agriculture and the businesses that support agriculture,” said David Cramer, United Cooperative president and CEO.

Applicants were reviewed by a representative of the Federated Youth Foundation, and were judged on their leadership skills, scholastic achievement, extra-curricular activities, motivation, and academic and personal goals. To be eligible, the student or the parent is an active patron member of United Cooperative; the student must attend an accredited college, university, or technical school in 2021-2022; and the student must maintain a grade-point average of 2.0 or higher at their chosen school.