$3K scholarship awarded

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation in Baraboo, has awarded a one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarship, renewable for up to four years, to Kyle Sorenson, resident of Mauston and graduate of Mauston High School, according to an Aug. 3 press release. Sorenson’s father, Richard Sorenson, works at Nordic Group member company Flambeau, Inc. in Baraboo.

Kyle Sorenson’s application process included submitting an application, school transcripts, reference letters, and a written essay. He was awarded the scholarship based upon his grades, extracurriculars, college aptitude tests, community service, and answer to the essay question, by an independent committee of community leaders. His activities and accomplishments include the National Honor Society, an elementary and/or summer school teacher’s aide, and involvement in the performing arts, including the Mauston community musical, the high school a capella group, and as a volunteer for the middle school musical. He will attend the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater to study accounting.