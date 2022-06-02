$3K scholarships awarded

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation has awarded one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to three children of Nordic Group company associates, according to a June 1 press release. The 2022 recipients include Wonewoc-Center High School graduate, Shelby Justman of La Valle, Ethan Boyarski, of Richland Center and Carleigh Rodriguez, of Oxford, Michigan.

Justman’s father is an associate at Seats Incorporated in Reedsburg. Her activities and accomplishments include multiple years in high school and club volleyball, basketball, softball, musicals, and concessions, as well as club softball. She was also a volunteer at church during Sunday services, at garage sales, and at the Touched Twice clinic, a ministry in support of churches and pastors. Justman also served in the National Honors Society for two years. She will attend Northland College in Ashland, to study water science.