3rd vaccine dose approved for immunocompromised people

On Aug. 13, the Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s approved an additional dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for individuals with certain medical conditions or who are receiving medical treatments that compromise their immune system’s functionality, at least 28 days after finishing the initial 2-dose series. The same vaccine that was given for the first two doses should be given for the third.

The recommendation does not currently include additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or additional doses for non-immunocompromised people.

Those who qualify include ages 12 and older that have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency; advanced or untreated HIV infection; active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune systems.

If uncertain if you qualify, contact your health care provider.

Adams County Health & Human Services-Division of Public Health regularly hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics and vaccine is also available through local health care providers and pharmacies. For information on upcoming clinics, visit co.adams.wi.us/covid-19, click on vaccine. ACPH only receives the Pfizer vaccine to provide for booster doses at this time. If your first two doses were Moderna, you should seek a third dose from a different provider.