4,000 hygiene items donated to pantries

The SSM Health St. Clare Foundation helped fill the shelves of the Baraboo Food Pantry and the Wisconsin Dells Food Pantry on Jan. 17. Both pantries received shipments of personal care and hygiene products for their patrons.

The St. Clare Foundation Board approved granting $2,500 to each location for purchasing personal care products, resulting in the purchase and distribution of 4,000 hygiene items. To start the process, both the Baraboo and Dells Food Pantry personnel were able to select their most needed items. St. Clare Foundation director Julia Randles then worked with the SSM Health Regional procurement team to source the best prices on the items, purchase them and have them delivered to the two pantry locations. Needs included bar soap, laundry detergent, toilet paper, toothpaste, body wash, and toothbrushes.