$4,500 DONATED TO SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jahnke's Piggly Wiggly in Juneau, held a month-long fundraiser in March for the Dodge County Sheriff's Department Traffic Safety Initiative. This included round-up at the register, donations, and a silent auction. Storeowner Dan Jahnke, center, presents the $4,500 donation to Sheriff Dale Schmidt, left, and Det. Jason Boeck on May 10.

 DAN JAHNKE

