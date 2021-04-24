 Skip to main content
4 CUBS BECOME BOY SCOUTS
Cub Scout Pack 99 of Columbus, hosted its annual Blue and Gold banquet on April 15 at Columbus Country Club. Webelo 2 Cub Scouts, from left, Emmitt Hoffman, Luke Raeder, Hannibal Steiner, and Bradley Bloom crossed over into Boy Scouts.

 PAULA STEINER Contributed

