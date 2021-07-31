 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 defibrillators donated to Dodge County Fairgrounds
0 Comments

4 defibrillators donated to Dodge County Fairgrounds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A grant from the Beaver Dam Community Hospital Foundation supplied the Dodge County Fairgrounds with four automated external defibrillators, valued at $5,800. Following cardiac arrest, an AED delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart, which can stop an irregular heartbeat and bring the rhythm back to a more normal rate.

The devices were installed on July 12 at the Grandstand Space Manager’s Office, Youth Building, PS Seasonings Co-op Building and Commercial Building.

New Dodge County Fair Association member, Nate Zank, initiated the project. Zank is a certified CPR/AED/first aid instructor with Marshfield Medical in Beaver Dam and serves as an emergency medical technician with Juneau Emergency Medical Services.

Before installation of the new devices, only one AED was available in the first aid booth during the annual Dodge County Fair.

“Early defibrillation has been proven vital for survival when cardiac arrest happens,” said Zank. With more than 50,000 visitors passing through the fairground gates during the Dodge County Fair the new AEDs will be readily available for any emergencies that may occur in a crowd of this size. Training and certification will be offered to Dodge County Fair Board members, employees and volunteers at various events.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hill joins MPTC board
Community

Hill joins MPTC board

Steven Hill, of Fond du Lac, was named the newest member of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board on July 12. Hill will serve as a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News