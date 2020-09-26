 Skip to main content
4 FFA alumni earn high honors
4 FFA alumni earn high honors

Four Portage FFA Alumni members earn FFA’s highest award, the American Degree, on Sept. 15. Awards will be presented on Oct. 28 digitally. Those students are Kayle McReath, McKayla McTier, Emily McReath and Halie Maiers.

To earn this degree, a member has to have earned their Greenhand, Chapter Degrees and State degrees. It is the highest degree that an FFA member can earn on the national level. To qualify for these honors, FFA members must have completed at least 540 hours of agriculture education, received their State Degree, invested more than $7,500 in an agriculture-related career activities and completed more than 50 hours of community service.

For more information, contact Portage FFA advisors Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us, Cassie Grassnickle at grassnicklec@portage.k12.wi.us, or Brenna Bays at baysb@portage.k12.wi.us.

