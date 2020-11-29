4-H Achievement Awards presented

On Oct. 31, Dodge County 4-H held a “drive in” 4-H Awards program that marked recognition for 4-H youth and clubs in their achievements in record books and activities throughout the 4-H year. With the COVID-19 challenges in these times, the event was an abbreviated program held “drive-in” style at the Dodge County Administration Building parking lot.

The following 4-H members in the Junior Division were recognized for Junior Overall Outstanding Achievement in their record books: Brianna Ganske, Trenton Highlight;, Crystal Purdy, Astico Perserverance; Reid Schmidt, Herman Hornets; Lucille Stowell, Achievers.

The Julie Stippich Award for Overall Outstanding Achievement in the Junior Division went to Tori Gillett, Hyland Prairie.

Recipients for Senior Overall Outstanding Achievement in their record books included: Isabelle Arnold, Hyland Prairie; Brandon Boyd, Lebanon Luckies; and Morgan McGauley, Leipsic.

The Kevin Stippich Award for Overall Outstanding Achievement in the Senior Division went to Cameron Pokorny, Achievers.

The Secretary Awards sponsored by the Trenton Highlights 4-H Club was presented to Brianna Ganske of Trenton Highlights in the Junior Division and Allyson Roberts of Oak Grove Owls in the Senior Division.