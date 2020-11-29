4-H Achievement Awards presented

On Oct. 31, Dodge County 4-H held a “drive in” 4-H Awards program that marked recognition for 4-H youth and clubs in their achievements in record books and activities throughout the 4-H year. With the COVID-19 challenges in these times, the event was an abbreviated program held “drive-in” style at the Dodge County Administration Building parking lot.
The following 4-H members in the Junior Division were recognized for Junior Overall Outstanding Achievement in their record books: Brianna Ganske, Trenton Highlight;, Crystal Purdy, Astico Perserverance; Reid Schmidt, Herman Hornets; Lucille Stowell, Achievers.
The Julie Stippich Award for Overall Outstanding Achievement in the Junior Division went to Tori Gillett, Hyland Prairie.
Recipients for Senior Overall Outstanding Achievement in their record books included: Isabelle Arnold, Hyland Prairie; Brandon Boyd, Lebanon Luckies; and Morgan McGauley, Leipsic.
The Kevin Stippich Award for Overall Outstanding Achievement in the Senior Division went to Cameron Pokorny, Achievers.
The Secretary Awards sponsored by the Trenton Highlights 4-H Club was presented to Brianna Ganske of Trenton Highlights in the Junior Division and Allyson Roberts of Oak Grove Owls in the Senior Division.
Gloria Hafemeister sponsors the Reporter Awards which was presented to Katie Schmidt of Achievers 4-H Club.
The 2020 4-H graduates include, Allison Becker, Herman Hornets; Andrew Boschert, Leipsic; Kelley Braun, Leipsic; Condon Caitlin, Sinissippi; Salmi Courtni, Lakeside; Cassidy Ewert, Sinissippi; Kendra Gillett, Hyland Prairie; Jasmine Krahn, Hyland Prairie; Milana Malterer, Sinissippi; Marshal McGauley, Leipsic; Lily Newman, Oak Grove Owls; James Roche, Astico Perseverance; Lexi Schraufnagel, Lomira Clover Leaves; Holley Schwartz, Watertown Badgers; Michelle Stangler, Lebanon Luckies; Ashley Stas, Watertown Badgers; Autumn Verfuerth, Watertown Boosters; and Zachariah Yuenger, River Oaks.
The Dodge County 4-H Leaders Association sponsors the Special Emphasis Club Report award presented to Hyland Prairie, Leipsic, and Trenton Highlights.
4-H clubs that demonstrated achievements in promoting dairy in their communities were also recognized with awards sponsored by the Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee. Participating clubs included, Achievers, Hyland Prairie, Leipsic, Sinissippi, Trenton Highlights, and Watertown Badgers.
4-H clubs were also recognized for their achievements in community service activities. Clubs who submitted their community service reports for 2020 included Achievers, Herman Hornets, Hyland Prairie, Lebanon Luckies, Leipsic, Sinissippi, Trenton Highlights, and Watertown Badgers.
For more information, visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or contact the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!