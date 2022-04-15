4-H celebrates its volunteers

JUNEAU — National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 17-23. It is an opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges, to build stronger communities and be a force that transforms the world.

“On behalf of Division of Extension Dodge County and Dodge County 4-H, I would like to take this time to say thank you to the over 200 volunteers in the Dodge County 4-H program,” said Marie Witzel, Dodge County 4-H youth development educator.

“Wisconsin 4-H has a deep history of developing life skills in youth,” said Witzel. “But 4-H is not only for youth. It’s for adults who, as volunteer leaders, can share their skills and expertise with young people. These adults are the positive role models for young people in their communities.”

In Dodge County, more than 200 adult volunteer leaders work with 525 youth from kindergarten to one year beyond high school in 22 4-H clubs throughout the county.

For more information or to volunteer, call 920-386-3790 or visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.