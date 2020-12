The Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club completed their bi-annual Adopt-A-Highway trash pick-up on Oct. 11. Six families participated in the clean-up, each taking a mile section of Highway 146 south of Cambria. Ashton Brusveen, the club’s vice-president, organized the 4-H activity that took about an hour to complete. Six large garbage bags were filled. To join, contact Pat Wagner at pat.wagner@wisc.edu.