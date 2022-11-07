 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H CLUB CELEBRATES ACHIEVMENT DAY

The Achiever’s 4-H Club celebrate Achievement Day on Nov. 5 where record books and awards were handed out to members. The next meeting is on Dec. 3 at the Chester Town Hall.

 JOCELYN EDMUNDS

