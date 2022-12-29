 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4-H CLUB DELIVERS CHRISTMAS WISHES

  • 0
4-H CLUB DELIVERS CHRISTMAS WISHES

From left: New Haven Helping Hands 4-H Club members Samantha Degner, Ava Hitzman, Aleksys Hitzman, Ryan Degner and Robert Degner met on Dec. 4 for a Sunday "Fun Day" to make 130 Christmas cards. The group delivered the cards with poinsettias to residents at Our House Assisted Living and Memory Care homes, Wisconsin Dells Health Care and Riverwood Senior Living. Club members come from Wisconsin Dells, Adams, Baraboo, Lake Delton and Portage.

 SANDRA JENSEN

4-H CLUB DELIVERS CHRISTMAS WISHES

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waupun declares snow emergency

WAUPUN — Waupun Mayor Rohn Bishop has declared a snow emergency in the city of Waupun effective through 6 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather …

PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Trudie

PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Trudie

Otis is a 5-year-old English coonhound mix. He’s easy-going, happy all the time and loves going for walks and sniffing things. Otis loves all …

PETS OF WEEK: Ender and Jelly

PETS OF WEEK: Ender and Jelly

Ender is a 3-1/2-year-old Siberian husky/mix who came in as a stray. He’s full of energy and loves to explore. He knows a couple basic command…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News