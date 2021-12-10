4-H CLUB DONATES 75 TOYS FOR HOLIDAYS
Historic calendar
Pardeeville firefighter dies; flags to half-staff
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Reedsburg Area Medical Center employees raised $888 through the sale of equipment, fish tanks, an elliptical, and silent auction items, no lon…
Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, have awarded grants …
The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department is working with landowners in the Bear Creek agricultural enterprise area to further…
County holds free vaccine clinic, age 5 and older
LEBANON — St Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon, W4661 Highway MM, will host its annual Christmas Cookie Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 and…
Kilbourn Library happenings in December
MADISON — Dance Wisconsin will perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” a Christmas classic, at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19 at the W…