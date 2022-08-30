 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4-H CLUB ELECTS NEW OFFICERS

  • 0
4-H CLUB ELECTS NEW OFFICERS

The Achiever’s 4-H Club met on Aug. 6 and elected new officers, from left, Oscar Stowell, vice president; Leo Panetti, president; Campbell Panetti, secretary; Jocelyn Edmunds, reporter; and Lucy Stowell, treasurer. Installation of the new officers was on Sept. 3.

 JOCELYN EDMUNDS

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

Zeus, bonded with Athena and featured next week, is a 2-year, 9-month-old German shepherd surrendered because his owner no longer had time for…

PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

Johnny is an 11-week-old Australian shepherd/rat terrier/mixed puppy. He’s smart, playful and affectionate. He can’t wait to learn new things.…

Aalsma awarded $2,500 scholarship

Aalsma awarded $2,500 scholarship

WAUPUN — Cousins Subs and its Make It Better Foundation selected Naomi Aalsma of Waupun High School as the second-place winner of a $2,500 Wis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News