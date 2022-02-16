 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H CLUB MAKES VALENTINES FOR SENIORS

Members of the South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H Club make Valentine's Day cards for residents of Columbus Health and Rehab Center, Home Again - Columbus, and The Meadows of Fall River on Feb. 7. From left, Faith Baerwolf and Jack Schoenherr oversee the card making of Holly Rentmeister, Moriah Bauman, Anika Baerwolf, and Daniel Mickelson.

 DANIEL MICKELSON/Contributed

