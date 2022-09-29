 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H CLUB SELECTS NEW OFFICERS

4-H CLUB SELECTS NEW OFFICERS

The Hyland Prairie 4H Club in Beaver Dam, selects new officers on July 28, for the September–August 2023 year, including from front, left, Leviticus Niesen, Aria Wissell; back row, Tori Gillett, Addison Lewke, Olivia Bird and Vivian Lichty; not shown, Alan Arnold and Ella Fenske.

 ELLA FENSKE

