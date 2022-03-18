 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H CLUB SKATE TO CELEBRATE ACCOMPLISHMENTS

On Feb. 13, nine members of the Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club participates in its winter Recreation at Skate Express in Watertown to celebrate their accomplishments. From front, left, Lydia Helmer, Austin Coleman, Parker Coleman; middle row, Gretta Hahn, Briella Brusveen, Rayna Helmer, Johanna Weaver; back row, Ashton Brusveen and Gwen Hahn.

 JILL HAHN/Contributed

