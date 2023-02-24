The Dodge County 4-H and FFA Meat-Animal-Sale Committee is raising funds for youth involved in the large-animal project at the Dodge County Fair, Beaver Dam. The committee is looking to establish a scholarship program that benefits graduating 4-H and FFA youth pursuing careers in agriculture. To do this, a trivia-night fundraiser is planned for Saturday, March 18 at Waterloo High School, 813 N. Monroe St., Waterloo. Featuring 10 rounds of 10 questions. Topics were picked by Dodge County 4-H clubs.

Each trivia team includes eight players, but less is allowed. The cost is $80 per team or $10 per person. Doors open at 4 p.m., trivia starts at 6 p.m., and the goal is to finish around 10 p.m.

There also will be a silent auction, other games, and prizes. Fundraising T-shirts can be ordered until March 8, for those interested; sizes vary, and prices range from $20-$29. Food from Glen’s Market and Catering, Watertown, will be available for purchase.

The committee is accepting basket-raffle items.

To register a team for trivia night, communicate donations, and order T-shirts, email mastrivianight@yahoo.com or call 920-988-1817.